A Charles Heidsieck tasting to remember: the Collection Crayères

Michael Edwards visited the Champagne house's cellars in Reims for a unique opportunity to taste old and rare vintages before they went to auction in December 2017...

Charles Heidsieck’s back catalogue has been given a new lease of life following the release of the first ‘Collection Crayères’ at Christie’s auctions in London and New York in December 2017, alongside additional old and rare vintages from the house.

Due to become an annual release of selected older vintages, it is the immaculate provenance of the Champagnes that sets this collection apart, according to Anthony Hanson MW of Christie’s:

‘These pristine Charles Heidsieck vintages have lain untouched in the house’s 2,000 year old chalk cellars since their original bottlings’.

Scroll down to see Michael’s tasting notes and scores

Many of the 29 cuvées reached or surpassed their maximum estimates. Indeed, the fifth and final vintage of Champagne Charlie, the 1985, reached £700, double its RRP.

With just 528 bottles, magnums and jeroboams available in total, stock is incredibly limited, but some are now available through merchants. Stockist details are included where applicable with each tasting note.

The 2017 Collection Crayères: