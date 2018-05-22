Château Lafleur vertical: 1993-2013

Decanter's John Stimpfig tasted 10 selected vintages of Lafleur to mark two upcoming auctions at Christie's with wines from this legendary Pomerol estate.

Château Lafleur is one of the undisputed superstars of Bordeaux’s fine wine firmament. It is, and deserves to be, mentioned in the same breath as Petrus, Ausone and Le Pin in terms of rarity, quality and reputation.

Its tiny, rectangular 4.5ha vineyard was acquired in 1872 by Henri Greloud, and borders Petrus, Vieux Château Certan, Gazin, Hosanna and La Fleur-Petrus in a prime position on the Pomerol plateau. An unusually equal mix of Merlot and Cabernet Franc vines are grown on a mix of soils – clay, gravel and sand. The average age of the vines is now more than 35 years, and some plots are more than 60.

Scroll down to see John’s Lafleur tasting notes and scores

More content you may like: