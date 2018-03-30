Chianti Classico 2013 & 2014 top tiers: Panel tasting results

New legislation in 2014 introduced a Gran Selezione tier above Riserva. So how did these top levels fare in two contrasting vintages? See this report on 165 wines tasted by our three-strong expert panel, with an introduction by Susan Hulme MW...

165 wines tasted with seven rated Outstanding

The panel tasters were: Andrea Briccarello, Susan Hulme MW and Andrew Jefford

Despite its Sangiovese pedigree, Chianti Classico DOCG is an undervalued appellation compared to its famous Tuscan neighbours Brunello di Montalcino and Vino Nobile di Montepulciano. Yet its best wines fully deserve to rank alongside their prestigious counterparts.

The introduction in 2014 of the new Gran Selezione quality classification, above Chianti Classico Riserva, was in part an attempt to redress the balance. Up to this point, Riservas were at the top of the quality ladder and were the most suitable for long-term ageing.

