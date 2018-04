Michaela Morris brings you an exclusive sneak preview on how the Chianti Classico 2017 vintage is shaping up in the cellar...

Wine regions around the globe will remember 2017 for challenges of almost biblical proportions. From frost, hail, torrid heat, drought and fires, never have extremes been so widespread.

Tuscany did not go unscathed, starting with the frosts that affected much of Europe in late April.

