Chianti Classico new releases – Full report & top wines

The latest releases from Chianti Classico producers span several vintages and three quality tiers. See Michaela's report below, including value picks, top scorers and tasting notes for 103 wines...

‘Both 2015 and 2016 have great potential, but 2015 has the edge because it came right after the extremely challenging 2014,’ declares Federica Mascheroni of Castello di Volpaia in Radda-in-Chianti.

In one fell swoop, she summarises the overlapping new releases of Chianti Classico which were presented in mid-February at Florence’s Stazione Leopolda.

This enormous, defunct train station is massive enough to accommodate the comprehensive showing from one of Italy’s most prolific DOPs, which sold over 37 million bottles in 2017.

