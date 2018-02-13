Classified: Bordeaux Right Bank 2015 in-bottle verdict

This is where the action is in the Bordeaux 2015 vintage, says Jane Anson. Decanter Premium members can now read Jane's verdict and ratings on the classified wines of Pomerol and St-Emilion to see how they have progressed since the initial en primeur week in April 2016.

Heading over to the Right Bank for the Bordeaux 2015 in-bottle wines is to arrive where the action is.

No doubt at all that Pessac-Léognan (to come) and Margaux produced some spectacular wines but for consistency of achievement in this vintage you have to go to St-Emilion and Pomerol…

