Classified: Bordeaux Right Bank 2015 in-bottle verdict

Jane Anson

This is where the action is in the Bordeaux 2015 vintage, says Jane Anson. Decanter Premium members can now read Jane's verdict and ratings on the classified wines of Pomerol and St-Emilion to see how they have progressed since the initial en primeur week in April 2016.

TAGS:

Heading over to the Right Bank for the Bordeaux 2015 in-bottle wines is to arrive where the action is.

No doubt at all that Pessac-Léognan (to come) and Margaux produced some spectacular wines but for consistency of achievement in this vintage you have to go to St-Emilion and Pomerol…

 

Related

St-Emilion Grand CruSt-Emilion Grand Cru ClasséSt-Emilion Premier Grand Cru Classé BSt-Emilion Premier Grand Cru Classé A

Back to the main Bordeaux 2015 page

Coming soon: Pessac-Léognan and Sauternes 2015 tasting notes and ratings