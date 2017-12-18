Côte-Rôtie 2016 wines: The top scorers

See which wines Matt Walls rated most highly in his Rhône 2016 vintage report, available exclusively to Decanter Premium members.

The Côte-Rôtie 2016 wines had the slightly daunting challenge of living up to a lauded 2015 vintage across the Northern Rhône.

In such circumstances, it’s common for the subsequent vintage to be greeted with a slightly muted response.

Things were certainly more mixed for the Northern Rhône in 2016, not least due to more unpredictable weather, and early signs suggest that this is a fresher, slightly less concentrated vintage when compared to 2015.

‘The [Côte-Rôtie] 2016s are good – not terribly concentrated, but with ripe red fruits and only very rarely suffering any greenness or astringency,’ writes Matt Walls in his vintage report, published on Decanter.com earlier this month. He also warns of the continued over-reliance on new oak at some estates.

Still, many of the best wines should still last in a well-managed cellar for between 10 to 20 years, he believes.

See Matt’s top scorers from this northern tip of the Rhône, below.

Top scoring Côte-Rôtie 2016 wines

All of the wines below scored at least 95 points.