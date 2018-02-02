Priorat in-depth and great reds to try – Andrew Jefford

Mountain vineyards and arid summers often place heavy demands on Priorat's winemakers, but the results can be excellent. Sit back with a glass in-hand and read Andrew Jefford's report on a recent trip, plus see 15 of his favourite reds to try from this fascinating corner of Spain...

Priorat is a secret wine kingdom, hidden and remote. Its loneliness strikes you most clearly at night. You can prowl the constantly twisting roads and never see other headlights; turn off the engine, and the silence can make your ears ache. Even the dogs seem shy of barking. Perhaps they’re awed by the glitter of the stars.

If ever a place was destined to lure monks, this is it. The Carthusians had to find their way here – and they did, back in the 12th century.

