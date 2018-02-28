Domaine de la Romanée-Conti: Profile and wine ratings

Burgundy master Clive Coates MW tells you everything that you need to know about Domaine de la Romanée-Conti (DRC), along with historical tasting notes on wines from top vintages - as part of a series that looks back at domaine profiles from Clive's most recent books.

Vosne-Romanée is the first of the six great – in the sense that it possesses grand cru climats – communes of the Côte D’Or as one travels north out of Nuits-Saint-Georges.

The village of Vosne is small and tranquil, set a few hundred metres away from the main road, and forms a rectangle, at one end of which lies a modest church and at the other a more imposing mairie.

Beyond this rectangle, at the north-west corner of the village, along a little road which abruptly stops at the entrance to the vineyard of Romanée-Saint-Vivant, the traveller will find, not without difficulty if this is his first visit, the red-painted metal gate which leads into the small courtyard of the Domaine de la Romanée-Conti.

Top Domaine de la Romanée-Conti wines, scoring 96 and above:

Where to buy Clive Coates MW’s ‘My Favorite Burgundies’ book: