Dry German Riesling Grosses Gewächs: Panel tasting results

From the top-rated vineyards in Germany, these dry wines are vaunted as the pinnacle of quality – and the focus is shifting from power to finesse. Read this report on 95 wines tasted by our three-strong expert panel, with an introduction by Anne Krebiehl MW...

95 wines tasted with one rated Exceptional and six Outstanding

The panel tasters were: Gearoid Devaney MS, Anne Krebiehl MW and Sebastian Thomas

This panel tasting encompassed the whole of Germany – 13 wine-growing regions covering 4° of latitude (from 47.5°N in Baden to 51.5°N in Saale-Unstrut), and every imaginable kind of soil. However, rather than look at all levels of Riesling, it focussed in on Grosses Gewächs (‘great growth’), the top category of the VDP’s private classification.

So the wines came only from VDP member-estates, but covered the breadth of German dry Riesling: only the tiny Hessische Bergstrasse and Mittelrhein were missing, as were the easterly outposts of Sachsen and Saale-Unstrut. But certainly the heartlands of German Riesling were well represented.

