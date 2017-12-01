Elin McCoy – ‘The pleasures of German wines get lost among the umlauts’

Ever since a trip to the Rhine’s steepterraced vineyards last summer, I’ve been asking myself whether Germany’s wines are doomed to remain a niche category – one that inspires maniacal devotion only from wineworld insiders like me.

Everyone knows sommeliers are crazy for German Rieslings; from New York’s preacher of the gospel Paul Grieco at Terroir wine bar to the many who post Instagram photos of the rare ones they’ve enjoyed off-duty.

The country’s whites are supremely food-friendly. While premature oxidation plagues older white Burgundies, great aged Rieslings are amazingly consistent, and usually bargains. Not to mention the quality of recent vintages.

But in my informal sommelier poll, I was told Germany just doesn’t sell the way Burgundy does. And drinkers who eagerly lap up cuvées made from obscure grapes in Corsica or Georgia rarely know Germany has more to offer than Riesling (though thankfully they now know not all Rieslings are sweet).

