Tuscany: Exploring Vernaccia di San Gimignano

These characterful whites aren’t as well known as other Italian DOCG wines, but reflect their Tuscan homeland. Susan Hulme MW recommends her favourite bottles to try.

It’s a bit of an oddity in the world of white wines. Whites are usually valued for their acidity and range of aromas, but Vernaccia di San Gimignano has relatively low acidity and is low in aromas.

It is also high in tannins and is described by locals as more like a red grape. Yet its savoury, salty elements result in fresh, tangy wines.

Italy’s first wine to be awarded DOC status in 1966, Vernaccia di San Gimignano became a DOCG in 1993. It grows in the gently undulating Tuscan hillsides around the beautiful medieval town of San Gimignano, famous for its many towers.

Susan Hulme MW is a wine writer specialising in Italian wines. Since 2016 she has written regularly for Decanter and Decanter.com

These wines were the best of those tasted both in Tuscany and at Decanter’s London offices