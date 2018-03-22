GD Vajra’s Bricco delle Viole: Tasting 2004-2014

Michaela Morris tastes the last decade of Bricco delle Viole vintages from acclaimed Barolo producer GD Vajra...

I first met Aldo Vaira (note that the family surname is spelt with an i; the estate with a j) when he was presenting GD Vajra’s Kyé, made from local variety Freisa, to a group of international sommeliers.

His daughter Francesca was nestled up close to him, softly translating their comments into Italian. I was moved by this display of familial intimacy.

Subsequent encounters have only reinforced the impression of a tight-knit family. My last visit was during the 2017 harvest for a rare vertical of their Bricco delle Viole Barolo.

