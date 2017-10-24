Gianni Brunelli: A Brunello vertical

Michaela Morris recently visited the estate of Gianni Brunelli, in Brunello di Montalcino, and tasted through back vintages of its highly regarded wines...

Since Gianni Brunelli’s untimely passing in 2008, his eponymous Montalcino estate has barely skipped a beat, to the credit of his dynamic wife, Laura Brunelli.

Laura took firm control of the property and has rigorously guided it to even greater heights. She works closely with Gianni’s cousin, Adriano Brunelli, who brings years of experience from his long tenure at La Poderina.

The vineyards

The Gianni Brunelli estate boasts vineyards in two areas. In the northern reaches of Montalcino, Le Chiuse di Sotto was established by Gianni’s father in 1947, and although subsequently sold, Gianni repurchased it in 1987. This north-east facing two hectare vineyard sits at 250 metres and is characterised by a fresh, cool micro-climate.

