Château Haut-Bailly has made one of its greatest wines from the Bordeaux 2015 vintage, says Jane Anson as part of her review of Pessac-Léognan 2015 red wines in-bottle. See more notes and ratings below.

Two years in the cellar have been good to the Bordeaux 2015 vintage as a whole.

It has emerged as a particularly promising year on the Right Bank and, although more patchy on the other side of the Gironde Estuary in Médoc and across the Garonne river to the south, there are still top wines from those areas, too.

When Jane Anson tasted Pessac-Léognan 2015 wines during en primeur week in 2017, she praised them for ‘a soft, fresh and incredibly luscious elegance to the tannins in the best wines‘.

Things are progressing well at several estates, she noted in her review of the 2015 vintage now that the wines have been bottled.

‘This is a Smith Haut Lafitte that has improved during barrel ageing, and will deepen even further in bottle,’ said Jane Anson in her note on the château’s 2015, red grand vin.

She also re-iterated her view that Haut-Bailly 2015 ‘has got to be one of the greatest Haut-Baillys I have ever tasted’.

Below, Premium members cans see her up-to-date notes on the Pessac 2015 reds.

Introduction by Decanter editorial team.