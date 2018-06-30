Top Greek red wines: Panel tasting results

Greece is producing a diverse range of accessible reds, often using indigenous grape varieties and with a more restrained approach to oak. Read this report on 88 wines tasted by our three-strong expert panel, with an introduction by Nico Manessis, regional chair for Greece and Cyprus at the Decanter World Wine Awards.

Greek red wines
  • 88 wines tasted with three rated Outstanding

  • The panel tasters were: Terry Kandylis, Yiannis Karakasis MW and Nico Manessis

The landscape of Greece is mostly mountainous, its vineyards consisting of small plots scattered across the slopes. This means high-altitude viticulture, with sites ranging from 150-750m above sea level.

There’s also an abundance of indigenous vines, with over 150 red grapes – most of them hard to pronounce.

One name to look out for is Agiorgitiko, which makes accessible, warm-fruited wines with a distinctive black cherry character. Produced in a range of styles from young and fruity to more structured, it’s the backbone of vineyards in Nemea in the Peloponnese.

 

