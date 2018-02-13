How Pomerol 2015 wines taste in the bottle

See Jane Anson's tasting notes and ratings for Pomerol 2015 wines, nearly two years out from the original en primeur showing.

Below, Decanter Premium members can view Jane Anson’s ratings and tasting notes on dozens of Pomerol 2015 vintage wines, as part of our Bordeaux 2015 in the bottle series.

Highlights include several top estates that scored above 95 points, including some 100-point wines; helping to cement the view that the Right Bank, with its focus on Merlot and Cabernet Franc, did particularly well in the Bordeaux 2015 vintage as a whole.

All of the wines below were tasted in Bordeaux towards the end of 2017.

Top Pomerol 2015 wines:

