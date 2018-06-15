Hugel Schoelhammer: The first three vintages compared

Stephen Brook tastes all three vintages of Hugel's new single vineyard Riesling, Schoelhammer, including the new 2009 release...

Grand cru or not grand cru?

Ever since Alsace established its grand cru system, some of its leading producers, such as Hugel, Trimbach and Leon Beyer, have resisted it, refusing to bottle their wines under the grand cru labels to which they are entitled.

Scroll down for Stephen’s Schoelhammer tasting notes

You might also like: