New Zealand Chardonnay: Panel tasting results

It’s all a question of balance, says Rebecca Gibb MW...

New Zealand Chardonnay may have been out of the spotlight of late, but the wines are enjoying a revival of interest.

For a heady decade, Chardonnay was the darling of the New Zealand wine industry. The prolific German cross Müller-Thurgau was finally toppled from the top spot in 1993, following a government-sponsored vine-pull scheme encouraging growers to uproot such overproductive undesirables, and Chardonnay became the country’s most-planted variety.

