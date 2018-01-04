New Zealand Chardonnay: Panel tasting results

It’s all a question of balance, says Rebecca Gibb MW...
New Zealand Chardonnay may have been out of the spotlight of late, but the wines are enjoying a revival of interest.
For a heady decade, Chardonnay was the darling of the New Zealand wine industry. The prolific German cross Müller-Thurgau was finally toppled from the top spot in 1993, following a government-sponsored vine-pull scheme encouraging growers to uproot such overproductive undesirables, and Chardonnay became the country’s most-planted variety.
Quick Link: View all 92 wines from this panel tasting
