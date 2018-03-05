Reviving Napa Valley’s Newton Vineyard

This Napa Valley winery has had a rollercoaster journey since being founded in the 1970s. Elin McCoy reports on a visit to its Spring Mountain home and on recent work to improve the quality of the wines...

Glossy black dinner plates inscribed in glowing gold with Newton Vineyard’s iconic ‘Pino Solo’ logo graced the Napa winery’s official 40th anniversary event last spring, but the stars were in the glasses: three brand-new, stunning, single-vineyard Cabernets.

As we savoured Newton’s future, Jean-Guillaume Prats, the architect behind the winery’s new Cabernet direction and CEO of Moët-Hennessy’s Estates & Wines division, wore a pleased but slightly anxious smile.

Elin McCoy is an award-winning journalist and author who writes for Bloomberg News



