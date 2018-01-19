Northern Rhône 2015: Panel tasting results

Côte-Rôtie, Hermitage and Cornas are Syrah powerhouses, and all three expressed themselves to their utmost in the excellent 2015 vintage in the Northern Rhône. See the results of our recent panel tasting below, and read an introduction by Matt Walls...

This time last year I asked Philippe Guigal, the kingpin of Côte-Rôtie, if he could compare 2015 to another year. He had to reach back well beyond his own winemaking experience. ‘My dad would say 1961,’ Guigal replied, ‘and he also talks about the 1945s and the 1929s.’

Northern Rhône winemakers tend to be self-effacing when describing their wines, but while tasting the 2015s from barrel, superlatives flowed across the region.

