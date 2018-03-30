Poderi Aldo Conterno – Profile and wine reviews

Made in limited quantities, the Barolos of Aldo Conterno are highly sought-after, with his sons continuing the winemaking philosophy of their father. Stephen Brook explores the history of this perfectionist estate.

Family splits have been unusually common in Barolo, with fathers and sons at odds, and brothers no longer on speaking terms. This happened to the Conterno family too, when in 1969 Aldo Conterno and his brother Giovanni decided to divide their domaine.

Aldo used vineyards in the Bussia sub-zone of Monforte as his primary source, while Giovanni focused on vineyards in Serralunga.