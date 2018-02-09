See Jane Anson's tasting notes and ratings on several decades-worth of Sassicaia wines, starting from the first vintage to be released, the 1968...

Sassicaia wines: Vertical tasting

Introduction copy by Eleanor Douglas

Releasing its first vintage in 1968, Sassicaia was ‘the first, and is still arguably the best known, Super Tuscan,’ said Jane Anson in a column following this tasting in late 2016.

Below are her never-before-published notes, now available exclusively for Decanter Premium members, plus the 2015 and 2014 vintages tasted on release by Decanter’s John Stimpfig.

‘These are Bordeaux varieties perhaps, but you could never take this wine for a St-Julien,’ said Anson.

‘And yet, you also have to forget the stereotype of Tuscany when you approach Sassicaia.’

Sassicaia wines tasted: 1968 – 2015

NB: The 2014 and 2015 vintages were tasted on release by Decanter’s John Stimpfig. The other wines were tasted by Jane Anson in Tuscany at a single vertical tasting in late 2016.