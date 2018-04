Aldo Fiordelli tastes Bertani Amarone, including the first vintage, 1958...

Six vintages of Bertani wines

The ‘keeper of traditions’ is often an abused metaphor in the wine business.

Bertani winery in Valpolicella, on the other hand, is literally a gatekeeper of Amarone for at least two reasons: its classic unchanged style over decades and its impressive 120,000-bottle stock from 1958 to 2009.