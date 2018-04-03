Soave revival: Producers to know

Northeast Italy’s classic dry white has come on in leaps and bounds in the past few decades. Michael Apstein gets to the heart of this hilly region, highlighting six of his favourite producers and selecting 12 of the best wines to try.

Soave has never been better. Ian D’Agata, a world authority on Italian wine, says flatly: ‘It’s rare to get a bad Soave today.’ I’d go even further – it’s easy to get a very good one, and at a price that won’t break your budget. But that certainly hasn’t always been the case.

If your memory of Soave is the watery, bland liquid that Bolla marketed so successfully decades ago (many consumers assumed the name of the region was actually Bolla Soave) then it’s time to try it again – even Bolla’s.

And Soave’s renaissance is a double boon for consumers, because the prices have failed to keep up with the quality.

So how can you take advantage of the bargains that abound?

Apstein’s pick of the region: