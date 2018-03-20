St-Emilion satellites 2015: Panel tasting results

Four communes north of St-Emilion are an excellent hunting ground for value, particularly in good Right Bank vintages like 2015. See which of the 92 wines tasted by our three-strong panel of experts came out on top...



92 wines tasted with 16 highly recommended

The panel tasters were: Stephen Brook, Andrew Jefford, Tim Sykes

Introduction by Jane Anson

Bordeaux 2015 was one of the rare years when the city’s oenology school, which releases detailed overviews of every vintage dating back to the 1960s, declared that ‘all five conditions necessary for a great red wine vintage in Bordeaux were perfectly aligned’.

Now in bottle, we can judge what that means for quality – but we already saw what it meant for prices during en primeur, with almost every big estate posting a healthy (for them) price rise.

It’s these vintages where the smaller appellations should shine – something that sounds promising for the St-Emilion satellites in a clear right bank vintage.

