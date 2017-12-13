Steven Spurrier: Fine wines to drink and keep

Decanter’s long-standing consultant editor hand-picks fine wines for drinking now and recommends others to lay down in the cellar.

From the cellar

Dinner for Sarah Kemp at Brooks’s

A ‘save the date’ note for 26 September last year from Christopher Burr MW, to join him and his wife for a dinner in honour of Decanter’s recently retired managing director Sarah Kemp, was written in stone. Wines were provided by the guests, which included Sarah’s husband Brian St Pierre and son Patrick, 16.

The Spurrier selection