Tasmania: small is beautiful

Well known for its award-winning sparkling wines, Tasmania is growing in stature as a producer of top-quality still whites and Pinot Noirs.

Sarah Ahmed follows the latest developments on this ‘cool’ island state

Cast adr ift 240km south of mainland Australia, across Bass Strait, Tasmania was quickly spotted by colonial explorers as a natural fit for Europe’s cool-climate-loving crops. In 1788, the first of them, Lieutenant William (Mutiny on the Bounty) Bligh, recorded planting three apple trees and nine vines ‘to do good the most in our power to the Natives or those who may come after us’.

