Tawny Port 10 and 20 Years Old: Panel tasting results

Find the best 10 and 20 year old Tawny Ports, as rated by our expert panel in the January 2018 issue of Decanter magazine - just in time for Christmas...

These age categories are what many experts consider the best expressions of tawny Port, says Richard Mayson, who explains the intricacies of blending and house style…

It often used to be said that whereas ‘vintage Port was the king of Ports, tawny was the queen’. This rather outdated axiom would now be taken as sexist, but beneath it lies a comparison between the power and finesse of a great Vintage Port and the elegance and delicacy of a fine tawny.

Nowadays the talk is more about seasonality, with vintage Port (and its cohort Late Bottled Vintage, or LBV) thought of as a winter drink, whereas aged tawny Port, served slightly chilled or ‘cellar-cool’, is for the summer. But a glass of tawny can be a gloriously uplifting everyday drink at any time of year, especially as an opened bottle can be happily left on ullage for a month or so in the fridge.