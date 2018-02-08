Tenuta di Biserno: Lodovico & Biserno tasted and ranked

Susan Hulme MW explores this Tuscan estate, a partnership between the two Antinori brothers, and picks out her top vintages of the Lodovico and Biserno wines...

The 49 hectare Tenuta di Biserno estate is situated in Bibbona in the Alta Maremma, just outside the Bolgheri zone in coastal Tuscany, and commands a magnificent view across the Maremma to the Tyrrhenian Sea.

Scroll down to see Susan’s tasting notes and scores

