Tommasi Amarone Classico: A tasting full of surprises

Michaela Morris tastes eight vintages of this classic Amarone, stretching back to 1995, and finds a few surprises along the way.

I have tasted many vintages of Tommasi’s Amarone Classico, on countless occasions, yet this was my first opportunity to compare vintages side by side.

During the frenzy of Vinitaly in April, I escaped to the family’s nearby spa hotel, Villa Quaranta, where I sat down to a civilised vertical of this wine going back to 1995.

Leading the tasting was Giancarlo Tommasi, who officially took the reins as oenologist in 2000 after hanging out in the cellar with his Uncle Ezio since his childhood.

You might also like: