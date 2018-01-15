See the top scoring Chablis 2016 wines, rated by William Kelley following his en primeur tastings in Burgundy.

Top Chablis 2016 wines

Chablis was one of the appellations to suffer most from frost, plus hail and mildew, in the Burgundy 2016 vintage, with many producers losing a significant proportion of their harvest.

‘The 2016s will be scarce,’ said William Kelley, in his Burgundy 2016 vintage report published on Decanter.com before Christmas for Premium members.

‘Many Chablis wines, especially those from frosted vineyards, are exotic and rather atypical, but some producers have done well.’

The following wines have all scored 93 points and above, tasted en primeur in Burgundy by William Kelley.

See the top scoring Chablis wines below: