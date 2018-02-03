Top mature Rioja from our panel tasting

There can be great value on offer in Rioja if you know where to look. See which of the 95 mature Rioja wines in this Decanter panel tasting came out on top, and read an introduction by Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW plus results analysis led by tasting director Christelle Guibert.

Back in the 1850s, the Marquises of Riscal and Murrieta brought Bordeaux know-how on how to age wine to Rioja. The results were so spectacular that Rioja became a recognised fine wine region in less than 20 years.

Indeed, the best Rioja wines benefit much from oak ageing and have a unique capacity to gain complexity and silkiness after many years in bottle. The 1895 Riscal or 1900 Murrieta are nowadays excellent, complex wines, ready to drink but still capable of keeping.

