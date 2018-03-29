Top Valpolicella Superiore: Panel tasting results

Valpolicella Superiore is something of an enigma, often cast in shadow by the more popular Amarone, but it pays to learn producers' house styles. See which of the 84 wines tasted by our three-strong panel of experts came out on top...

84 wines tasted with one rated Exceptional and five Outstanding

The panel tasters were: Andrea Briccarello, Michael Garner, Andrew Jefford

Introduction by Michael Garner

Of all the Valpolicella denominations, Superiore is the most perplexing and, after Recioto, the least widely available.

Though including some of Verona’s very finest red wines, the category is completely overshadowed in terms of popularity by Amarone (and more recently Ripasso) and remains something of an enigma.

Whereas we know exactly what to expect from ‘simple’ Valpolicella, we can have little idea – unless we’re already familiar with a producer’s particular house style – of what we’re getting with a bottle of Superiore, as there are so many individual stylistic interpretations. How typically and confusingly Italian!

