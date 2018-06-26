Tua Rita: Redigaffi vertical & new release Keir

Susan Hulme MW tastes five vintages of Redigaffi, plus the new amphora-fermented Syrah...

Tua Rita: History

Tua Rita started life modestly when, in 1984, Rita Tua and her husband Virgilio realised their lifelong dream and purchased a 2ha property at Notri, in the Alta Maremma beside the Golfo di Follonica.

In their early years they supplied some of their Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot to Sassicaia, their world-famous Bolgheri neighbour.

But in 1992 they took on one of Italy’s best consultant oenologists, Luca D’Attoma, and started bottling their own wine, the first of which they called Giusto di Notri.

Scroll down to see Susan’s tasting notes & scores for five vintages of Redigaffi

You might also like:

