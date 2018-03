Why it makes the Decanter hall of fame...

Wine Legend: Williams Selyem, Summa Vineyard Pinot Noir 1988, Sonoma, California, US Bottles produced 1,296 Composition 100% Pinot Noir Yield 8hl/ha Alcohol 12.2% Release price $25 Price today N/A A legend because… See also: California Cabernet 2014 panel tasting results – 174 wines rated