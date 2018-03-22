2. Categories and entry criteria – RA 2018

You may enter more than one category

1) Retailers

Supermarket

This category is open to any large retailer outlet that sells food and other household goods on a self-service basis. Entry cost: £150+VAT

National Wine Shops

This category is open to any retailer that has more than one wine shop, with retail outlets in different areas of the UK. For example, if you have one wine shop within the M25 and another outside the M25, or if you have more than one wine shop each located in different counties, you are eligible for this category. Entry cost: £150+VAT

London Multi-Store

This category is open to any retailers that have more than one wine shop within the M25. Please note: if you are a London multi-store retailer with a flagship store you may also enter in the London Wine Shop category. Entry cost: £150+VAT

London/London Neighbourhood Wine Shop

This award will be given to a retailer with a wine store within the M25. Two awards will be given:

Best London Wine Shop – turnover over £1 million

Best London Neighbourhood Wine Shop – turnover up to £1 million

The entries will be judged on turnover. Smaller shops will compete for Best London Neighbourhood Wine Shop while the bigger shops will compete for Best London Wine Shop. If the judges feel a smaller shop is the best in London, it can win Best London Neighbourhood Wine Shop as well as Best London Wine Shop. Entry cost: £150+VAT

Regional Wine Shops

This category is open to any retailers that have one wine shop outside the M25. Entry cost: £150+VAT

Online Retailer

This category is open to any retailers that have a comprehensive wine range available to buy online. Entry cost: £150+VAT

Specialist Retailer

This category is open to any retailer (online or physical storefront), specialising in a specific region, country or category.You may enter as many specialist categories as you wish but you must submit a separate entry form for each category entered. Entry cost: £150+VAT

Newcomers

This category is open to any retailer (online or physical storefront) that was established in the past three years.Entry cost: £150+VAT

2) Wine Support Services

En Primeur Campaign

This category is open to any retailer that sells wines en primeur to its customers. This award is for a single en primeur campaign and you may enter more than one.Entry cost: £75+VAT

Subscription Wine Club

This category is open to any retailer offering a monthly/bi-monthly membership club to promote and sell wine. Entry cost: £75+VAT

Best Innovator & Outstanding Wine Retailer of the Year

Decanter is keen to reward innovative wine retailing. No matter how small or large your company, whether you are an established name or new to the scene, every business that enters the Decanter Retailer Awards will be eligible for the coveted Best Innovator award. The Outstanding Wine Retailer of the Year winner will be selected from all entrants in all categories and will be awarded to the retailer who, in the eyes of our panel of judges, has delivered the best wine retail experience for UK consumers between 1 June 2017 and 31 May 2018.

Should you need any further information on the categories or with your submission, please email: retailerawards@decanter.com.