4. Rules of Entry – RA 2018

- The Decanter Retailer Awards are open to wine retailers trading in the UK market only.
- The cost of entering is £150+ VAT except for the wine support services categories where the entry fee is £75+VAT. This fee covers all administrative costs to process each submission.
- There may not be a winner in each category.
- All nominations will be judged on retail activity between June 2017 and May 2018.
- Winners will be announced in the November 2018 issue of Decanter magazine and on Decanter.com.
- Award entries can be submitted by completing the Word document entry form and emailing it to retailerawards@decanter.com. All entries must be submitted by 21 May 2018.
- By entering, you are agreeing to Decanter using your company name in any marketing material in connection with the Decanter Retailer Awards.
- All entry information submitted will be kept confidential and only used in connection with the Decanter Retailer Awards.
- There is no option to cancel your payment once an entry has been submitted. You have the right to withdraw your entry at any time, by contacting Laura Bianco at retailerawards@decanter.com.
- The judges’ decision is final.
- All winners will receive notification of their win under embargo and in advance of the official announcement in the November 2018 issue of Decanter magazine, and on Decanter.com.
- By entering the competition, you have indicated your consent to be added to the Decanter trade mailing lists, and therefore TimeInc may contact you about relevant products or services and research via email. You can opt out at any time via the unsubscribe messages in the emails you are sent.
- To change or update the contact information in your submission, or for any further assistance, please contact Laura Bianco at retailerawards@decanter.com.
- For full terms and conditions, please click here.