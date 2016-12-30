New Year’s Eve party wines for different types of drinker

New Year's Eve is a chance to let your hair down with friends and family, but it can be difficult to keep everybody happy. Here's some pointers from the Decanter.com team...
Suggestions for matching New Year’s Eve wines to different types of guest, or host.
Great value sparkling wine and Champagne for New Year
Favourite wines of 2016: Decanter's stellar buys
Decanter's top Panel tasting wines of 2016
The Traditionalist
It’s New Year’s Eve and that calls for an Old World classic, but there’s no point wasting a grand cru at a big party.
Alternatively, perhaps you want something more special for an intimate gathering. Another option would be to serve a New World Pinot, Cabernet or Chardonnay and see if they can tell…
The Occasional Drinker
Serving a lower alcohol wine is the best strategy to ensure they are still partying past midnight.
The Pinot Grigio Lover
It’s become a favourite thanks to its easy drinking nature and wallet friendly status, and this guest will defend it to the death. You can go with it, or you could pour one of our recommended Pinot Grigio alternatives and see how it goes…
The Rosé Lover
Reminiscing with friends over a bottle or two of rosé is what parties are made for. There aren’t many wine styles that have emerged so rapidly on the scene.
It’s got to be sparkling…
And that’s that. Prosecco and good value Champagne are the obvious choices, but you could also put a twist on the theme. See below:
Great value sparkling wine and Champagne for New Year's Eve
The wine connoisseur
You’ve got two options, really; go big, or go interesting.
New Year’s Eve party wines: Five extras chosen by our tasting team
Nuiton-Beaunoy, Bourgogne Pinot Noir, Burgundy 2014
A balanced, soft red Burgundy that is a joy to drink without being too intellectual...
Adnams, The Adnams Selection Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough 2015
A low alcohol wine is always useful for the party season, and thankfully this is a pleasant drop that expresses…
Allegrini, Corte Giara Pinot Grigio delle Venezie, Veneto 2015
Made by Allegrini, you can expect this to be a good quality Pinot Grigio, and it is definitely a long…
Matias Riccitelli, Hey Rosé, Mendoza 2016
With an eye-catching label and plenty of lovely cranberry and other red fruit flavours, without any accompanying sweetness, this is…
La Rioja Alta, Viña Ardanza Reserva, Rioja 2007
A muscular and complex Rioja with brooding dark fruit and cherry aromas and a distinctive smoky and spicy nose...