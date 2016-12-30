New Year’s Eve party wines for different types of drinker

New Year's Eve is a chance to let your hair down with friends and family, but it can be difficult to keep everybody happy. Here's some pointers from the Decanter.com team...

Suggestions for matching New Year’s Eve wines to different types of guest, or host.

See also:

The Traditionalist

It’s New Year’s Eve and that calls for an Old World classic, but there’s no point wasting a grand cru at a big party.

Alternatively, perhaps you want something more special for an intimate gathering. Another option would be to serve a New World Pinot, Cabernet or Chardonnay and see if they can tell…

The Occasional Drinker

Serving a lower alcohol wine is the best strategy to ensure they are still partying past midnight.

The Pinot Grigio Lover

It’s become a favourite thanks to its easy drinking nature and wallet friendly status, and this guest will defend it to the death. You can go with it, or you could pour one of our recommended Pinot Grigio alternatives and see how it goes…

The Rosé Lover

Reminiscing with friends over a bottle or two of rosé is what parties are made for. There aren’t many wine styles that have emerged so rapidly on the scene.

It’s got to be sparkling…

And that’s that. Prosecco and good value Champagne are the obvious choices, but you could also put a twist on the theme. See below:

The wine connoisseur

You’ve got two options, really; go big, or go interesting.

New Year’s Eve party wines: Five extras chosen by our tasting team