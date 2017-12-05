Perfect for your Secret Santa, a stocking filler or a light-hearted Christmas gift, and all under £25/ $25...

Secret Santa gifts for wine lovers – under £25

Miniature Graham’s 10 yr old Tawny Port

Our panel found ‘notes of roasted nuts, caramel and cinnmon’ in the Graham’s 10 Year Old Tawny, in our recent panel tasting. Treat any Port lover to a miniature serving, perfect to fit in a stocking…

An ideal treat, these Moët & Chandon crackers come with a 20cl bottle of Moët inside – choose from either the Brut NV or Rosé NV. Have a luxurious Christmas dinner table with one for each guest…

Great for a secret santa gift, these Champagne-themed biscuits from Biscuiteers…

For any cocktail fan out there – this gift set contains everything you need for a perfect sparkling wine cocktail; a mini sparkling wine (including Prosecco, Moët & Chandon Champagne or Anna de Codorniu Cava), a choice of liqueur, bursting bubbles and sparkling shimmer.

Perfect for anyone studying, or just looking to improve their wine tasting skills – this flavours wheel from Wine Folly helps you to understand what different flavours indicate about a wine.

Mini Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte rosé

Give the gift of a glass of Champagne, with this miniature Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte rosé, with notes of ‘wild strawberry, ripe cherry and fennel’, according to our panel tasting, and comes in a matching jacket.

No one could be disappointed to receive a box of these pink Champagne truffles, tasting of Champagne and strawberries. If you want to go for something slightly different, try their limited edition Sipsmith gin infused truffles instead.

These T-shirts from Natural Whine mimic popular designer styles with grape names. Both the ‘Gamuuci’ and ‘Beaujenciaga’ styles have been sell-out successes, but there are plenty more to choose from.

‘Prosecco Pong’ party game

Liven up any Christmas party with a round of ‘Prosecco Pong’ – the sparkling wine version of the much-loved classic. Comes with 12 plastic coup style glasses and three plastic balls.