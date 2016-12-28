Great value sparkling wine and Champagne for New Year’s Eve

Still looking for a New Year's Eve Champagne or sparkling wine? See this mix of top value Champagne and sparkling wine tasted by Decanter experts.

Sparkling wine and Champagne for New Year’s Eve

Whether you want a Champagne or a sparkling wine for New Year’s Eve 2016, you can find some great bottles below.

See below and celebrate the coming of 2017 without breaking the bank.

Waitrose, Brut NV

Waitrose, Brut, Champagne NV

Fruit-forward and complex with good weight. The palate has apple fruit flavours and a well integrated mousse...

Points 89