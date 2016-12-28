Still looking for a New Year's Eve Champagne or sparkling wine? See this mix of top value Champagne and sparkling wine tasted by Decanter experts.
Sparkling wine and Champagne for New Year’s Eve
Whether you want a Champagne or a sparkling wine for New Year’s Eve 2016, you can find some great bottles below.
See below and celebrate the coming of 2017 without breaking the bank.
-
-
-
Waitrose, Brut, Champagne NV
Fruit-forward and complex with good weight. The palate has apple fruit flavours and a well integrated mousse...
Borgo Regio, Franciacorta, Lombardy, Italy, Brut NV
This is a festive bargain, says our tasting director...
Gusbourne, Blanc de Blancs, Kent, England 2012
Lots of complexity on the nose and palate...
Larmandier-Bernier, Latitude Extra Brut 1er Cru, Champagne NV
This is one of my favourite grower Champagnes; it always delivers in terms of price versus quality...
Cave de Lugny, Blanc de Blancs, Cremant de Bourgogne, Burgundy NV
Cave de Lugny, Blanc de Blancs, Cremant de Bourgogne NV This 100% Chardonnay is made in the traditional method from…
Lini 910, In Correggio Lambrusco Scuro, Emilia, Italy NV
Lini 910, In Correggio Lambrusco Scuro, Emilia, Italy NV This once unfashionable red fizz is making a comeback. Your preconceptions…
Veuve Fourny, Blanc de Blanc 1er Cru, Champagne, France NV
Veuve Fourny, Blanc de Blanc 1er Cru, Champagne, France NV Rating: 17/20pts This 100% Chardonnay from 40-year-old vines on premier…
Henri Dosnon, Brut Séléction, Champagne, France NV
Henri Dosnon, Brut Séléction, Champagne, France NV Rating: 16.75/20pts Good-value Champagnes are hard to find, so don’t miss out on…