Sweet wine deals for Christmas

This time of year most of us will want a bottle of sweet wine in the fridge. Decanter's tasting team picks out five great value examples you will want to try...
Everyone knows that sweet wines and Christmas go hand in hand, but with a crowded table it may not be the best time to pull out a treasured bottle of expensive Sauternes.
If you want to appeal to your wallet as well as your sweet tooth, then continue reading for our top five, great value sweet wine recommendations.
Three ways to enjoy sweet wine
-
With a terrine or foie gras starter
-
With the cheeseboard
-
With Christmas pudding
Sweet wine deals recommendations:
Huber, Riesling Auslese, Traisental 2015
This Austrian delight has a lovely sweetness, achieved by harvesting the grapes in mid-November...
Lidl, Trockenbeerenauslese, Pfalz 2015
Not the easiest thing to say after a few drinks; luckily in the finest German tradition this uber sweet wine…
Pillitteri Estates, Carretto Vidal Icewine, Niagara-on-the-Lake 2015
Canada is one of the few places on earth that has the right conditions to make icewine, one of the…
Seifried, Winemaker’s Collection Sweet Agnes Riesling, Nelson 2015
Named after the mother of the winemaker, this is sweet alright with 172 grams per litre of residual sugar...
Lidl, Monbazillac 2015
£6.99 for a full 75cl bottle of tinned-peach and concentrated mango juice. What's not to like!
