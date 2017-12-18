Great value magnums for Christmas and New Year

Looking to party on a budget but still want something a bit special? See our recommendations for good value magnums below.

Majestic recently reported that it expected higher sales of magnums for Christmas 2017, following a bumper sales this year.

Entertaining at home has become more common and growing numbers of people are looking for something a bit special, Majestic said.

Magnums are a great size for groups, which makes the 150cl bottle a perfect choice for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Magnums can also offer a slightly different experience to a standard bottle. In general, one would expect wine in magnum to age more slowly, retaining primary fruit character for longer, than the same wine in a standard bottle.

However, this is not a precise science and would still depend on a range of other factors, such as storage conditions and closure quality.

Great value magnums for Christmas:

