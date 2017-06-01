UK producers had another strong year in at the 2017 Decanter World Wine Awards. Here are the best performers and where you can find them, to coincide with English Wine Week.

DWWA 2017: English wine award winners

It’s fitting that this year’s English wine week has coincided with a set of Decanter World Wine Awards results that highlight a growing diversity, and quality, of wine styles being made in the UK.

And new figures show that 64 new producers and vineyards were registered in the UK in 2016, up by 73% on newcomers in 2015, according to accountancy group UHY Hacker Young, citing HMRC data.

There will also be one million new vines going into the ground in England and Wales this year, according to English Wine Producers.

Platinum Best in Show winner: Winbirri Vineyards, Bacchus 2015 from Norfolk

The judges said: ‘Complex, oily nose with spice, elderflower and citrus. Well-defined on the palate with grassy notes. Very elegant and delicate with a slight spritz and a long, clean finish. A perfect aperitif wine!’

Platinum winner: Gusbourne, Boot Hill Vineyard Pinot Noir 2015

The judges said: ‘Opulent with impressive digestive biscuits, ripe red fruit and touch of herbs. Well integrated, fibrous tannins, structure, length. A very accomplished complex wine and worthy winner.’

Platinum winner: Wiston Estate, Cuvée Brut 2013

The judges said: ‘Beautiful nose with sweeter autolysis character. Caramel, ripe stone fruit, pear juice and a salted bread notes to finish, with a full and harmonious rich texture and good persistence.’

Platinum winner: Denbies, Noble Harvest 2015

The judges said: ‘Very powerful, nose and long full-flavoured palate. Lovely ripe musky apricot, melon and steamed artichoke heart with impressive honey sweetness. Long and clean finish.’

Gold winner: Greyfriars, Blanc de Blancs Brut 2013

The judges said: ‘Intense nose with ripe lemon character and touches of toast and yeasty notes. Fresh on the palate with well defined flavours and lovely ripe apple fruit. Chewy texture and an excellent fruit-filled length.’

Gold winner: Hambledon, Classic Cuvée Rosé Brut NV

The judges said: ‘Hints of lemon candy, as well as bready brioche notes indicating extended lees ageing. Rich and generous on the palate with a fine mousse and extended length.’

Gold winner: Henners, Brut 2011

The judges said: ‘Tense and nervy this is a live wire on the nose with green apple fruit yeasty notes, Silky mouthfeel and long harmonious end.’

Gold winner: Henners, Rosé Brut 2011

The judges said: ‘Very attractive red fruits on the nose showing some development. Substance on the palate with great acidity pushing the finish.’

Gold winner: Upperton, Alia Brut 2013

The judges said: ‘Quite a savoury, saline nose with great autolytic character. Full bodied with real focus on the palate. It has texture and weight yet manages to have finesse and depth. Long length.’

Gold winner: Camel Valley, Pinot Noir Rosé 2016

The judges said: ‘Attractive nose with pear drops, crunchy red fruit and some floral elements. Palate is crisp and shows pomegranate and cranberry notes.’

More DWWA winners: