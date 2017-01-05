New Year sales – UK wine offers

We have scoured the January sales to bring you a selection of New Year deals at UK wine merchants and supermarkets, so you can save time as well as money - and stock up before the expected Brexit price rises kick in.
Below you can find wines from reputable producers on offer in New Year sales at several major merchants and supermarkets.
So whether you’re starting the year as you mean to go on, or storing up for life after dry January, take a look at the savings on offer across a range of trusted retailers including Harrods, Berry Bros & Rudd and The Wine Society.
*Note: The listed wines are from reputable producers, but not all have been reviewed by Decanter. Deals were correct at the time of publication.
Chateau D’Esclans, Rock Angel Rosé, Côtes de Provence, France 2015
Save £8
was £25.95
Penfolds, Yattarna Chardonnay, Australia 2012
Save £30.05
was £110
Domaine Buisson-Charles, Meursault Vieilles Vignes, France 2014
Save £10
was £49.95
Domaine Fourrier, Gevrey-Chambertin Vieilles Vignes, France 2013
Save £11
was £69.95
Domaine Joseph Voillot, Premier Cru Les Brouillards, Volnay, France 2012
Save £15
was £59.95
Ladoucette, Baron de ‘L’, Pouilly-Fumé, France 2002
Save £11
was £99.95
Domaine Michelot, Meursault Clos St-Félix, France 2014
Save £6
was £42.95
Keermont Companion, Merlot, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2012
Save £90.60
was £282
Domaine de Montille, Les St Juliens, Nuits-St-Georges, France 2011
Save £162.60
was £522
Telmo Rodriguez, Pegaso Granito, Castilla y León, Spain 2008
Save £123
was £393
Château de Puligny, Clos des Grandes Vignes, Premier Cru, Nuits-St-Georges 2011
Save £240.60
was £660
Australia Felix, Shiraz-Sagrantino, Swan Hill, Victoria, Australia 2014
Save £19
was £102
Brazin, Old-Vine Zinfandel, Lodi, California 2013
Save £24
was £138
Louis Jadot, Premier Cru Lavaux St-Jacques, Gevrey-Chambertin, France 2012
Save £42
was £414
Domaine Bruno Clair, Premier Cru Clos du Fonteny, Gevrey-Chambertin, France 2012
Save £10
was £75
-
Last updated 05/01/17. Deals correct at time of publication but may be subject to change.