HK: Rosé Champagne tasting with Decanter and Watson’s Wine

Try top rosé Champagnes with Decanter's tasting director, Christelle Guibert, and Watson's Wine in Hong Kong.
Decanter has partnered with Watson’s Wine, the leading Hong Kong wine retailer, to organise an exclusive wine tasting featuring 10 Rosé Champagnes from some of the most prestigious Champagne houses including Dom Perignon, Perrier-Jouët, Gosset and Ruinart.
Decanter’s very own Tastings Director Christelle Guibert will guide the attendees through a variety of vintage and non-vintage world-class wines.
Date: Friday 8 September
Time: 7-8:30pm
Venue: Decanter at The Whisk, The Mira Hotel, Hong Kong
The wines which will be tasted include:
Perrier-Jouët, Blason Rosé, Champagne, France
Perrier-Jouët is on a roll with both of its Blason cuvées and the current Blason Rosé is everything that a non-vintage pink Champagne should be – yet unfortunately not always is. This is a joy to drink, with its delightfully fresh, crisp fruit and very satisfying aftertaste.
Ruinart, Rosé, Champagne, France
Bright, then resinous and sappy. A very creamy texture but lacking focus on the short finish.
Dom Pérignon, Rosé Brut, Champagne, France, 2005
Pink coral colour with russet highlights. Wild strawberry aromas are followed by peachy notes of summer. Tactile in the mouth, with benign, ripe phenolics. Forward and expressive, there is early pleasure to be had here paired with roast monkfish and Beaufort cheese.
Veuve Clicquot, Vintage Rosé, Champagne, France, 2008
A floral almost herbal nose; the palate is informed by lime and nectarine, its stark acidity is fresh and still masking potential to evolve
