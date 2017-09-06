HK: Rosé Champagne tasting with Decanter and Watson’s Wine

Try top rosé Champagnes with Decanter's tasting director, Christelle Guibert, and Watson's Wine in Hong Kong.

Decanter has partnered with Watson’s Wine, the leading Hong Kong wine retailer, to organise an exclusive wine tasting featuring 10 Rosé Champagnes from some of the most prestigious Champagne houses including Dom Perignon, Perrier-Jouët, Gosset and Ruinart.

Decanter’s very own Tastings Director Christelle Guibert will guide the attendees through a variety of vintage and non-vintage world-class wines.

Date: Friday 8 September

Time: 7-8:30pm

Venue: Decanter at The Whisk, The Mira Hotel, Hong Kong

The wines which will be tasted include:

