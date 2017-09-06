HK: Rosé Champagne tasting with Decanter and Watson’s Wine

Try top rosé Champagnes with Decanter's tasting director, Christelle Guibert, and Watson's Wine in Hong Kong.

TAGS:

Decanter has partnered with Watson’s Wine, the leading Hong Kong wine retailer, to organise an exclusive wine tasting featuring 10 Rosé Champagnes from some of the most prestigious Champagne houses including Dom Perignon, Perrier-Jouët, Gosset and Ruinart.

The tasting will take place at Whisk in the Mira Hotel, Hong Kong

Decanter’s very own Tastings Director Christelle Guibert will guide the attendees through a variety of vintage and non-vintage world-class wines.

Christelle Guibert

Christelle Guibert, Tastings Director will lead the tasting

Date: Friday 8 September
Time: 7-8:30pm
Venue: Decanter at The Whisk, The Mira Hotel, Hong Kong

The wines which will be tasted include:

Perrier-Jouët, Blason Rosé, Champagne, France

Perrier-Jouët, Blason Rosé, Champagne, France

Perrier-Jouët is on a roll with both of its Blason cuvées and the current Blason Rosé is everything that a non-vintage pink Champagne should be – yet unfortunately not always is. This is a joy to drink, with its delightfully fresh, crisp fruit and very satisfying aftertaste.

Points 18
Dom Pérignon, Rosé Brut, Champagne, France, 2005

Dom Pérignon, Rosé Brut, Champagne, France, 2005

Pink coral colour with russet highlights. Wild strawberry aromas are followed by peachy notes of summer. Tactile in the mouth, with benign, ripe phenolics. Forward and expressive, there is early pleasure to be had here paired with roast monkfish and Beaufort cheese.

Points 91

More articles like this: