Watson’s Wine features top wines tasted by our panel tasting experts

Visit Watson's Wine this August and enjoy 30% off 22 top wines that have been tasted by Decanter's wine experts.
Decanter has partnered with Watson’s Wine, the leading Hong Kong wine retailer, to organise a special wine promotion featuring 22 wines from Decanter’s panel tastings – tasted and rated by experts.
The wines available come from across the globe including Australia, North America, France, Italy and Spain. From the 7th – 21st August customers will receive a generous 30% discount on wines recommended by Decanter.
Find out which wines are on offer now!
