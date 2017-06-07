Top 10 Father’s Day wines: Which wine persona does your dad have?

Have you got a Napa Cab Dad or is he more of a Piedmont Papa? We realise fathers come in all shapes and sizes, with preferences ranging from the suave whites to bold and muscular reds, or even a delicate rosé. Use our persona guide to find the perfect fine wine gift for Father's Day...

Top 10 wines for Father’s Day

Use our persona guide to decide which wine gift your dad deserves…

The Lovable Rioja Rogue

This headstrong spicy red with a smooth edge that can only come with age is popular among many dads of the same nature. Treat yours to a bottle from one of the world’s oldest and finest names in Rioja, López de Heredia Viña Tondonia…

The Rhône Wolf

Pamper your Châteauneuf-de-Papa with a gorgeous bottle of Clos des Papes 2013 — given 96 points by our expert John Livingstone-Learmonth. Good to drink now, or leave for another decade.

Champagne Charlie

Is your dad the life and soul of the party? It’s worth spending the extra cash when it’s a gift made for sharing. Like this 97-point bottle of Taittinger’s Comtes de Champagne 2006. Give it to him in person, then hang around and hope he pops the cork for the occasion.

Piedmont Papa

An offering for those regal patriarchs who identify with what’s often referred to as the ‘king of wine’ — Barolo. There are no half measures with this example from Vietti, given a whacking 97 points by regional expert Ian D’Agata, who described it as ‘like liquid silk but powerful’.

Napa Cab Dad

These blokes like their wines big, bold and from the Napa Valley. Show some serious paternal appreciation with a bottle of Forman’s 2013 Cabernet Sauvignon, one of the finest of the region according to our expert William Kelley.

Old School Francophile

Those classic gents who’ve held a lifelong devotion to the noble reds of Bordeaux will forgive all your teenage trespasses with a Château Smith Haut Lafitte 2010. Rated 97/100 by Decanter’s editor John Stimpfig, and just coming up to the opening of its drinking window.

Monsieur Montrachet

If your dad’s been really good this year – or you’ve been a little awful – you’d better push the boat out and give him a bottle from the legendary white Burgundy region, Puligny-Montrachet.

Pink-loving Pater

Just as many dads love a salmon pink shirt, many also love to crack open a cool Provence rosé on a sunny afternoon. Deckchairs and BBQ at the ready, with a bottle of Rock Angel from Château d’Esclans.

The Amarone Man

He knows what he likes and he likes what he knows. And he likes Amarone. Give him this prime Classico Riserva from Masi, and prepare for manly teary eyes of gratitude.

Inspector Gadget

So it’s not a wine, but for a dad who has a shed-load already (or prefers to choose his own) — give him the latest in geeky wine gadgetry with the Coravin Model 2 Elite Wine System. Allowing him to open his prized bottles, savour a glass and then reseal them as before.

Written by Laura Seal for Decanter.com

