Sarah Jane Evans MW talks through some of the fine wines that will be available for guests to taste at the first masterclass of our Spain & Portugal Fine Wine Encounter, including several vintages of Pingus and a Carignan from 1902.

Preview of our upcoming masterclass with Sarah Jane Evans MW

Where: The Landmark Hotel, NW1

When: Saturday 24 February, 11am

More details

In just one month’s time Spain and Portugal’s top producers will be heading to London for Decanter’s first big tasting of 2018.

More than 70 producers will be pouring their wines in the Grand Tasting rooms, whilst three masterclasses and three Discovery Theatre sessions will be taking place elsewhere in the elegant surroundings of the five-star The Landmark Hotel.

The first masterclass kicks off at 11am with Sarah Jane Evans MW presenting her esteemed view of the best of Spain. In a first for a Decanter Spanish Fine Wine Encounter, this Masterclass brings together some of the most exciting wines from across the whole of the country in one session.

Joining Sarah Jane Evans MW at the tasting will be Peter Sisseck – owner of cult wine Pingus, making his first-ever appearance at a UK Decanter Fine Wine Encounter.

He will be bringing celebrated vintages of both Pingus and PSI, for the first time. Don’t miss the chance to learn their inside story from the man himself.

Also in the tasting are Mas Doix 1902, the outstanding old vine 100 per cent Priorat Carignan made in tiny quantities; López de Heredía’s Viña Tondonia white Reserva 2004 – an original, aged for 13 years; an Amontillado, from a very famous old bodega in Sanlúcar de Barrameda, brought to light by new owners Bodegas Alonso and a unique Albariño, from ungrafted centenarian vines, by the pioneering Eulogio Pomares.

If you want to find out what is really happening in Spain today then join us at this exceptional masterclass.