John Stimpfig’s tasting wish list for Decanter Spain and Portugal Fine Wine Encounter

With less than four weeks to go until our first big tasting of 2018, Decanter’s content director, John Stimpfig, shares his wish list and key things he will be looking out for.

I don’t know about you, but I am already eagerly looking forward to our next exciting Spain & Portugal Fine Wine Encounter in London on the 24th February. We have another mouthwatering line up of wines and winemakers taking part.

So what is on my tasting wish list?

From Portugal, I’ll be tasting as much vintage and tawny port as possible, particularly from the likes of Noval and Romaneira. I’m also going to get stuck into some Portuguese table wines – both red and white. Right now, refreshing (and affordable) Portuguese whites from indigenous varieties are very popular with my palate and pocket.

From Spain, there are so many old personal favourites to choose from. For instance, in my latest magazine column in the March issue, I’ve been singing the praises of the Torres family – having visited the winery in Penedes late last year.

On Decanter Premium, we’re also posting some of my tasting notes of wines which impressed me enormously.

Happily, some of those wines are also on show on the 24th of February in London. So you can see if you agree or disagree with me!

In addition, I’ll also be dropping in on plenty of other Spanish tables to check out some older Rioja.

This did so well in our March issue’s Panel Tasting – the results of which will be available to Premium members and magazine subscribers very soon.

Again, my own personal favourites invariably number Muga, CVNE, La Rioja Alta, Remirez de Ganuza, Roda and Riscal. And that’s before I’ve tried any of the other unmissable producers from regions like Ribera, Bierzo, Toro, Rias Baixas and Priorat.

Clearly, so as with all Decanter events, the challenge is so many wines and so little time.

Event Details:

Date and time: Saturday 24th February, 11am – 5pm

Location: The Landmark Hotel, London, NW1